Smarsh Continues Global Expansion With Entry Into LATAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New office in Costa Rica's Ultra Park hub will enhance support for global customers

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh® , the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced it has continued its global expansion with the opening of a Costa Rica office, its sixth Center of Excellence.

The new office, located in the prominent Ultra Park hub in Heredia, enables Smarsh to unlock access to local talent that will better support its global customers, including 19 of the top 20 global institutions. Selected for its highly skilled technology talent and proximity to other global companies like Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, the Costa Rica Center of Excellence is strategically important for the company to scale functions requiring advanced technical training.

"The establishment of our Costa Rica office marks a pivotal step in our strategy for sustained growth and global presence," said Smarsh CEO Kim Crawford Goodman . "By tapping into the vibrant ecosystem Costa Rica offers, we are positioning ourselves to enhance our operational capabilities and service offerings, ensuring we remain at the forefront of our industry.

This move is about laying the groundwork for the future – where Smarsh leads the way in transforming how businesses use their communications data to protect the truth and prevent risk."



Smarsh, which has offices in the U.S. as well as in EMEA and APAC, views Costa Rica as crucial to its operational execution and delivery due to:



Strong local talent with more than 45,000 technology specialists and engineers known for their innovation and high-quality work.

Time zone advantages that will help

Smarsh's global support team provide around-the-clock service to its customers. Spanish and Portuguese language expertise that will ensure

Smarsh's global support team continues to offer on-location, multi-language customer service.

"The opening of our Costa Rica office is not just a testament to Smarsh's commitment to global expansion, but a pledge to our customers around the world," said Smarsh Chief Customer Officer Rohit Khanna . "The Costa Rican talent pool and strategic location allow us to extend our reach and bolster our service delivery capabilities. This move ensures that we're not just meeting the needs of our customers but exceeding them, by offering unparalleled expertise and support whenever and wherever they need it."

In addition to benefiting customers, the Costa Rica office will be a place for employees to gather and strengthen Smarsh's culture of innovation and collaboration. Smarsh plans to hire up to 50 employees in Costa Rica within the first year and is actively hiring for marketing and customer support roles .



