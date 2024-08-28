(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global Web3 company, has issued updates for August 28, 2024.



OKX Wallet's DEX API Integrated by Zerion, Enhancing Multi-Chain Swap Efficiency for Users

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that its DEX API has been successfully integrated by Zerion , a multi-chain wallet. This integration significantly enhances the capabilities of Zerion's platform, providing users with improved chain support and boosting swap efficiency across multiple blockchains.

Key benefits of this integration include:



Enhanced Chain Support: Zerion users now have access to a wider range of blockchain networks, expanding their trading options

Improved Swap Efficiency: The integration enables seamless price discovery and execution of swaps across multiple blockchains, optimizing the trading experience

Advanced Liquidity Aggregation: OKX's DEX API leverages multiple liquidity sources, ensuring users get the best possible prices for their trades Streamlined User Experience: The integration simplifies the process of cross-chain swaps, making it more accessible to users of all experience levels



