New DJs Wanted: MDLBEAST’s XP STORM SHAKER Competition Offers a Chance to TOUR and Perform at Major Music Events & Festivals

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Emerging DJs have a unique opportunity to make their mark on the global scene with Storm Shaker, a DJ competition launched by MDLBEAST as part of its XP Music Futures initiative. With applications now open, DJs from across the MENA region and beyond are invited to submit their entries for a chance to perform at some of the most prestigious music events around the world, including Soundstorm, O Beach Dubai, EXIT Festival, MOGA Festival and BSMNT The Club.



Storm Shaker is more than just a competition; it’s a launchpad for the next generation of DJ talent. Aspiring DJs from all musical backgrounds are encouraged to apply and showcase their creativity, technical skills, and crowd-pleasing abilities in front of a panel of industry leaders and MDLBEAST Records representatives.



Key Details for Aspiring DJs.



Application Deadline:

DJs must submit their applications by the end of September 2024. This is a crucial first step for those looking to break into the industry and gain exposure on a global stage.



Judges Announcement:

MDLBEAST revealed the esteemed panel of judges who will oversee the competition. The panel includes influential figures from the music industry and a representative from MDLBEAST Records, ensuring that participants receive expert evaluation and guidance:



1.Baloo - Chief Creative Officer at MDLBEAST, KSA

2.Gemma Charter - Creative Events Director at O Beach Dubai, UAE

3.Miroslav Miletic - Executive Head of Booking at EXIT Festival, Serbia

4.Matthieu Corosine - Co-Founder at MOGA Festival, Morocco⁠ ⁠

5.Youssef Bouayed AKA. Elise Jilian - Co-founder of BSMT The Club, Tunisia





Final Set Submissions:

In September 2024, shortlisted DJs will submit their final sets, which will be reviewed by the judges to select the top four finalists.



XP Music Futures Live Performances:

The competition will culminate in live performances by the four finalists at XP Music Futures, held from 5-7 December 2024. This event offers finalists a high-profile platform to showcase their talent in front of an audience of industry professionals and music fans.



Grand Prizes:

The top two finalists will be considered for performance slots at MDLBEAST’s flagship event, Soundstorm (KSA), but also O Beach Dubai (UAE), EXIT Festival (Servia), MOGA Festival (Morocco) and BSMNT The Club (Tunisia), providing them with unmatched exposure and the chance to perform alongside some of the world’s biggest music stars.



Why Enter Storm Shaker?

For aspiring DJs, Storm Shaker is a rare opportunity to gain industry insights, connect with key players, and potentially kickstart an international career. MDLBEAST is committed to fostering local and regional talent, offering a pathway for DJs to rise to prominence on some of the world’s biggest stages.



Don’t miss the chance to elevate your DJ career—apply now at MDLBEAST Storm Shaker.



MENAFN28082024006841014746ID1108609898