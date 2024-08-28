Taiwanese court grants bail to former Deputy Premier Cheng Wentsan amid corruption allegations

(MENAFN) Former Taiwanese Deputy Premier Cheng Wen-tsan was granted bail of NTUSD28 million (approximately USUSD877,380) in Taoyuan today following his arrest on charges the previous day. Cheng, who had been held incommunicado since his arrest by court order on July 11, was released under strict conditions. According to a Taiwanese news agency, he must remain at his residence and is prohibited from leaving the country for the next eight months. Additionally, Cheng is barred from contacting any eyewitnesses or other defendants involved in the case.



Alongside Cheng, four other suspects connected to the corruption case were also released on bail. The charges against Cheng stem from allegations that he accepted a bribe of NTUSD5 million (USUSD156,678) in exchange for facilitating an industrial development project. This development was announced by the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office, which revealed the extent of the charges against the former deputy premier.



Cheng Wen-tsan's political career includes his tenure as Taoyuan mayor before serving as deputy premier until May 2024. Following this role, he was appointed by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te as head of the Street Exchange Foundation, a semi-official organization tasked with managing technical matters related to China. The unfolding legal situation marks a significant moment in Cheng's career and highlights ongoing scrutiny of corruption within Taiwanese politics.



