Ayushmann Khurrana Calls India’S Paralympic Team A Source Of Inspiration To Fight Against The Odds

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2', is extending his support to India's Paralympic Team.

For the same, the has joined hands with UNICEF. The Summer Paralympics 2024 is set to be held in Paris from Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a cheering for the Indian contingent for the games. Ayushmann, who is UNICEF's India's National Ambassador, called on every to support and celebrate the incredible athletes, who inspire a nation with their grit and determination.

He said in the video,“Olympic season chal raha hai. Ek global manch, jahan duniyabhar ke khiladi compete karte hai. Jahan har team, har Khiladi, har sapne ko chamakane ka sunhara mauka milta hai. Inki kabiliyat ko pahchaniye. In khilaadiyo'n ko support karein aur jashn manayein unke har koshish, aur jeet ka. Yeh khiladi mehej pratiyogi hone se badkar hai, fighter hai, survivor hai, source of inspiration hain. I salute their indomitable human spirit. Aaiye milkar Bharat ki Paralympic team ka hosla badhayein”.

The actor further mentioned that the indomitable spirit of India's Paralympic champions set a living example for all, to not let any challenge come in the way of realising their dreams. He called the athletes an inspiration for every child, particularly the specially abled, reminding that no challenge is insurmountable.

“As UNICEF India National Ambassador, I support that all children, irrespective of their gender, economic and social backgrounds, have access to an inclusive and equitable environment to help them realise their full potential. Let us cheer our Paralympic champions to smash barriers and make history”, the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Dream Girl 2' which was released last year.