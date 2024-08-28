Kuwait Denounces Terrorist Attack In Baluchistan Province S. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait strongly denounced the that took place in the Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people.





In a statement Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Foreign expressed the position of Kuwait rejecting violence and in all its forms, affirming its support for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability.





The ministry also expressed Kuwait's sympathy and condolences to the of Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)





