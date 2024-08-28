Kuwait Denounces Terrorist Attack In Baluchistan Province S. Pakistan
Date
8/28/2024 5:13:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait strongly denounced the terrorist attacks that took place in the Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people.
In a statement Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed the position of Kuwait rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms, affirming its support for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability.
The ministry also expressed Kuwait's sympathy and condolences to the government of Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
aa
MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108609726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.