Wednesday’S Soccer Matches: Live Viewing And Schedule


8/28/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in football include the Copa do Brasil matches featuring Bahia vs. Flamengo and São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG.

Additionally, there are games from the Champions League and the Brazilian Women's Championship.

Here are the times and networks where you can watch today's football matches live:
Copa do Brasil


  • 7:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs. Internacional - Premiere
  • 7:30 PM - Criciúma vs. RB Bragantino - Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Bahia vs. Flamengo - Globo and Sportv
  • 9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG - Globo and Sportv 2


Champions League (Playoffs)

  • 1:45 PM - Qarabag vs. Dynamo Zagreb - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Slavia Prague vs. Lille - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Red Star Belgrade vs. Bodo/Glimt - Space and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs. Midtjylland - Max

Brazilian Women's Championship (Quarterfinals)

  • 3:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro - Globo, Sportv, and Canal GOAT
  • 3:30 PM - Ferroviária vs. Internacional - Globo and Canal GOAT

La Liga

  • 2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia - ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM - Valladolid vs. Leganés - Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Atlético Madrid vs. Espanyol - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Real Sociedad vs. Alavés - Disney+

Saudi Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Damac - BandSports and Canal GOAT

English League Cup

  • 4:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle - Disney+

German Cup

  • 1:00 PM - Carl Zeiss Jena vs. Bayer Leverkusen - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Conference League (Playoffs)

  • 1:00 PM - Gent vs. Partizan - Lance! (YouTube)

Brazilian Under-20 Championship (Quarterfinals)

  • 6:45 PM - Palmeiras vs. Santos - Sportv

The Rio Times

