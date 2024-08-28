Wednesday’S Soccer Matches: Live Viewing And Schedule
8/28/2024 5:00:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in football include the Copa do Brasil matches featuring Bahia vs. Flamengo and São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG.
Additionally, there are games from the Champions League and the Brazilian Women's Championship.
Here are the times and networks where you can watch today's football matches live:
Copa do Brasil
7:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs. Internacional - Premiere
7:30 PM - Criciúma vs. RB Bragantino - Premiere
9:30 PM - Bahia vs. Flamengo - Globo and Sportv
9:30 PM - São Paulo vs. Atlético-MG - Globo and Sportv 2
Champions League (Playoffs)
1:45 PM - Qarabag vs. Dynamo Zagreb - Max
4:00 PM - Slavia Prague vs. Lille - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Red Star Belgrade vs. Bodo/Glimt - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs. Midtjylland - Max
Brazilian Women's Championship (Quarterfinals)
3:30 PM - Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro - Globo, Sportv, and Canal GOAT
3:30 PM - Ferroviária vs. Internacional - Globo and Canal GOAT
La Liga
2:00 PM - Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia - ESPN 3 and Disney+
2:00 PM - Valladolid vs. Leganés - Disney+
4:30 PM - Atlético Madrid vs. Espanyol - ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM - Real Sociedad vs. Alavés - Disney+
Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs. Damac - BandSports and Canal GOAT
English League Cup
4:00 PM - Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle - Disney+
German Cup
1:00 PM - Carl Zeiss Jena vs. Bayer Leverkusen - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Conference League (Playoffs)
1:00 PM - Gent vs. Partizan - Lance! (YouTube)
Brazilian Under-20 Championship (Quarterfinals)
6:45 PM - Palmeiras vs. Santos - Sportv
