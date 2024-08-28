Iran reports 213 percent surge in value of pistachio exports in 5 months

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported a dramatic increase of 213 percent in the value of Iran's pistachio exports during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period last year. In this timeframe, Iran exported 36,000 tons of pistachios valued at USD352 million, reflecting a 122 percent rise in weight year on year.



In addition to pistachios, the value of Iran's overall agricultural product exports also saw a significant increase, rising by 33 percent during the first five months of the year compared to the previous year. The IRICA reported that Iran exported 2.657 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.453 billion in this period, marking a 22 percent increase in weight year on year.



Earlier data indicated that Iran's agricultural product exports for the first four months of the current calendar year (March 20-July 21) were valued at USD1.18 billion from 2.226 million tons, representing a 32 percent increase in value year on year. This period also saw a 22 percent rise in the weight of exported agricultural goods.



For the previous Iranian calendar year, ending on March 19, the value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports increased by 22.5 percent. Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, reported that Iranian producers exported approximately USD6.3 billion worth of these products, accounting for 12.8 percent of the country's total non-oil exports. Iraq was the largest importer, purchasing USD1.986 billion worth of Iranian agro-food products, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with USD751 million and Russia with USD521.5 million.

