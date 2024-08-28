Ryanair announces reduction in capacity at Berlin airport by 20 percent

(MENAFN) Ryanair announced on Tuesday a significant reduction in its operations at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, citing the failure of local authorities to lower the "sky-high access costs" associated with the airport. The airline, known for its ultra-low-cost services across Europe, revealed that it would be cutting its capacity at Berlin by 20 percent, a move that underscores the impact of the high costs on its operational strategy.



As part of these cuts, Ryanair will reduce the number of aircraft based at Berlin Brandenburg from nine to seven. This reduction will result in the loss of approximately 750,000 seats and the elimination of six routes, specifically those to Brussels, Chania, Kaunas, Krakow, Luxembourg, and Riga. The decision highlights the airline's response to the economic pressures posed by the airport's pricing structure, which it has repeatedly criticized.



Ryanair also indicated that the capacity lost in Berlin will be redistributed to other European Union countries, including Italy, Poland, and Spain. This strategic shift reflects the airline's ongoing efforts to optimize its operations by focusing on markets with more favorable cost structures, thereby maintaining its competitive edge in the low-cost airline sector.



The airline further warned that if the German government does not reverse its recent decision to increase the Aviation Tax by 24 percent, Germany could face an additional reduction of 10 percent in Ryanair’s overall capacity in the country. This potential cut would translate to the loss of 1.5 million seats next summer, underscoring the broader implications of the government's tax policy on the aviation industry and Ryanair's commitment to low-cost travel.

