Portfolio Manager Changes

Further to the announcement released by the Company on 7 March 2024, the Company announces that Jo Oliver, who was appointed as lead fund manager and Advisor to the Board on Fund & Strategy on an interim basis, will be stepping down from this role. A further announcement will follow in due course with regard to the appointment of a replacement lead fund manager.

The Board would like to thank Jo for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well for the future.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

