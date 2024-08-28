Bleach: Brave Souls 95 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign Begins Alongside The Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Preeminence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls has reached a total of 95 million downloads* worldwide. See the original press release ( ) for more information.

95 Million Downloads Celebration Overview

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls has reached a total of 95 million downloads* worldwide.

Free Seasonal Brave Souls Summons

Event Period: Saturday, August 31 16:00 to Thursday, September 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

One free x10 Summons every day for up to ten days.

Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 95 Million Downloads Present

Event Period: Saturday, August 31 0:00 to Monday, September 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

The ticket can be used to receive one level 200 6 Star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.

95 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons

Event Period: Wednesday, September 4 16:00 to Sunday, September 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Each step has a different draw rate for 5 Star characters. In addition, each step has a bonus and one 5 Star character is guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.

*Please note that the campaign period varies for each campaign. For more details, please check the in-game news.

Oh-Etsu Nimaiya and Tenjiro Kirinji will be Available as New Characters in the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Preeminence

Event Period: Saturday, August 31 16:00 to Sunday, September 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%, and one of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25.

On Step 25, players will receive a ticket that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.

Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Preeminence Official Showcase Video:



*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-game news for further details.

New Match 3 Puzzle Game "BLEACH Soul Puzzle" is Now Available for Pre-Registration

"BLEACH Soul Puzzle", a match 3 puzzle game that features characters from the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, is now available for pre-registration.

Please check the news on the official website for more details on the game as well as an exclusive campaign where participants have the chance to win an Original Acrylic Stand of Ichigo.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:















iOS /AndroidTM/PC/PS4TM/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Genre:



















3D Action

Price:





Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:









Official X Account:



@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:



Official YouTube Channel:





Official Instagram:



@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:













Official TikTok:











@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright:





© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot







© KLabGames

Download Here:

App Store:

Google Play:



Steam:



PlayStation Store:



Nintendo eShop:



Xbox Store:



SOURCE KLab Inc.