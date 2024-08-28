Argentine Parallel Dollar Hits Two-Month Low, Reflecting Market Optimism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, the Argentine parallel dollar, also known as the "blue dollar," experienced a notable decline, closing at 1,340 pesos per unit-its lowest point in the last two months.



This marks a decrease of 10 pesos from previous levels, unseen since June 19. In contrast, rates remained stable throughout the day.



The gap between the parallel and official exchange rates widened, with the official dollar showing a 41% difference. The retail official dollar, available to the general public, showed a 36% difference.



Currently, both official rates are below 1,000 pesos per unit. They adhere to a devaluation policy targeting a monthly rate of 2%, known as "crawling peg," which remains under the inflation rate.



Turning to the financial dollars, derived from transactions involving Argentine public securities, prices remained stable below 1,300 pesos.







The "Contado Con Liquidación" (CCL) closed at approximately 1,296 pesos, and the "Electronic Payment Market" (MEP) ended around 1,289 pesos.



President Milei's government and the Central Bank continue intervening in the high-value CCL segment.



This strategy aims to meet local currency demands, stabilize the parallel market, and withdraw excess pesos from circulation.



The administration asserts confidence in the stability of the dollar's price, negating the need for further devaluation.



This stance comes amid warnings about the exchange rate's impact on debt obligations and the country's financial commitments.

What Does it Mean

The blue dollar's drop to 1,340 pesos, a two-month low, suggests temporary relief in the informal currency market.



This drop narrows the gap between the blue dollar and official exchange rates used for trade and public transactions.



The blue dollar serves as a barometer for economic stability in Argentina. A drop in value may indicate fleeting market optimism or government efforts to stabilize the currency.



The blue dollar's decline is promising but highlights severe inflation, recession, and the need for lasting reforms in Argentina.

MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108609249