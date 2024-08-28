Foreign Tourist Spending In Brazil Surges In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From January to July 2024, foreign tourists in Brazil spent $4.323 billion, $600 million more than the previous year, according to the of Tourism.



On average, each international visitor spent roughly $1,200, covering both luxury and more casual trips, like backpacking.



This expenditure for the first seven months of 2024 exceeded the previous year's total by over $600 million; the earlier figure was $3.7 billion.



Tourism Celso Sabino underscored the significance of this economic boost. He stated, "Our aim is to keep attracting travelers to energize our economy through this sustainable sector."







The rise in tourist arrivals not only shows recovery but also growth beyond pre-pandemic levels.



Tourist numbers rose 10.4% from 2023 and 1.9% from pre-pandemic 2019. The Brazilian government aims to make Brazil South America's top tourist destination by 2027.



This objective is part of the National Tourism Plan (PNT) for 2024-2027, recently unveiled to the Brazilian public.



This boost in tourist spending highlights the critical role of tourism in Brazil's economy. It serves not just as a source of income but as a cornerstone of sustainable economic advancement.



The ongoing expansion of this sector is essential, showcasing Brazil's rich cultural and natural assets and its resilience in adapting and prospering post-pandemic.

Background

Embratur's recent study reveals that American tourists were the top spenders in Brazil during the first half of 2024.



A total of 354,000 American visitors contributed $1.2 billion to the economy.



Overall, international tourists spent $3.7 billion in Brazil from January to June 2024, surpassing the previous record of $3.5 billion set in the first half of 2023.



Consequently, Brazil's tourism sector has seen a resurgence post-pandemic. Additionally, the total number of international arrivals rose to 3.6 million.



This represents a 9.7% increase from the same period in 2023. Furthermore, it shows a 1.9% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

