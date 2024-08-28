Youtube Hikes Cost Of Premium Plans In India, Family Pack Fee Rises Over 50%; Check Revised Plans

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Google-owned YouTube increased the cost of its Premium memberships in India by 12–58 per cent for all plans. This is the first time that the rates have gone up since the premium subscriptions were introduced in the nation in 2019.

The cost of the student plan has increased to Rs 89 per month, up 12.7 percent from Rs 79 per month, while the individual plan is now priced at Rs 149 per month, up 15.5 per cent from Rs 129 per month.

The family plan has seen the biggest price hike. With the family plan, customers may share their membership advantages with up to five family members living in the same home. The monthly cost of the plan has increased to Rs 299 from Rs 189, a rise of 58.2 per cent.

YouTube Premium subscribers enjoy a range of perks, including ad-free streaming, high-bitrate 1080p video, offline downloads, background playback, and ad-free access to YouTube Music. Despite the price hike, these benefits remain unchanged, which might still make the service attractive to its over 100 million global subscribers.

Enhanced video quality is another benefit, with Premium users able to stream content in higher resolutions. Prepaid plans, which do not auto-renew and require manual subscription renewal, have also been subject to similar price adjustments. These plans offer an alternative for users who prefer more control over their subscription periods.

YouTube Music, its music streaming service, has also seen price increases. Individual subscriptions are now available for as little as Rs 119 per month, up from Rs 99 per month.

Despite the price increase, YouTube continues to offer a one-month trial for new users across all plan types. This trial period allows potential subscribers to experience the benefits of Premium before committing to a paid subscription at the new rates.