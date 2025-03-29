403
Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences To Thai King On Earthquake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, of the Kingdom of Thailand, to extend his sincere condolence on the earthquake victims.
In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow over the tragedy which claimed the lives of many people, injured many others and caused a wide array of destruction to public and private properties.
His Highness the Amir also wished the injured people speedy recovery and authorities in the Kingdom of Thailand to overcome the consequences of this natural disaster. (end)
