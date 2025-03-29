Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences To Thai King On Earthquake Victims

Kuwait Amir Extends Condolences To Thai King On Earthquake Victims


2025-03-29 03:07:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, of the Kingdom of Thailand, to extend his sincere condolence on the earthquake victims.
In his cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow over the tragedy which claimed the lives of many people, injured many others and caused a wide array of destruction to public and private properties.
His Highness the Amir also wished the injured people speedy recovery and authorities in the Kingdom of Thailand to overcome the consequences of this natural disaster. (end)
ibi


MENAFN29032025000071011013ID1109371555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search