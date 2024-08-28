Investing 101: The Best Cryptocurrencies for Beginners in 2024

(MENAFN- journoresearch) With the cryptocurrency market booming, investors and enthusiasts continue to track the top digital assets, looking for crucial insights into where and when to invest.

New insights from trading experts at kryptocasinosidentified the most popular cryptocurrencies this year, compiling a comprehensive index that includes the average market cap, circulating volume, average trading volume and Instagram popularity.

Each digital currency was awarded a popularity score out of 100 based on its performance across these metrics – with Bitcoin placing top.

Bitcoin (BTC) leads the list as the most popular cryptocurrency of 2024, with a circulating supply of 19,701,778 BTC and an average coin price of $41,685.57.

Bitcoin's popularity is clear, as it has an impressive 10,381,987 tagged posts on Instagram and an average market cap of $818,074,624,093, contributing to its popularity score of 99.4 out of 100.

Ethereum (ETH) placed second with an overall index score of 95.7 out of 100. Ethereum continues to hold its strong position in the cryptocurrency market, with a circulating supply of 120,128,511 ETH and an average coin price of $2,308.93

Ethereum's growing influence in the crypto landscape is reflected in its 8,575,579 Instagram posts and an average market cap of $278,203,880,751.

In third place is Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the Binance Exchange, with an overall popularity score of 85.2 out of 100. BNB has a circulating supply of 147,586,056 and an average coin price of $326.52.

The cryptocurrency features 4,819,353 tagged Instagram posts – just under half the amount of Bitcoin - and an average market cap of $49,465,652,519.

Tether (USDT) secured the fourth position with an overall index score of 81.1 out of 100. With a circulating supply of 111,364,216,399 USDT and an average coin price of $1.00, Tether is among the top five most talked-about digital currencies.

USDT boasts 784,372 tagged posts on Instagram and an average market cap of $91,736,456,391.

Cardano (ADA) ranks in the top five with an overall index score of 78.09. With a circulating supply of 35,681,882,087 ADA and a coin price of $0.42, Cardano draws 3,509,897 tagged Instagram posts and an average market cap of $14,905,818,402.





