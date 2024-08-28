ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING RETURNS WITH A STAR-STUDDED SEASON 4

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA. (August 27, 2024) – Get ready to dive back into the mystery and mayhem! Only Murders in the Building returns on August 27 with a blockbuster season that's more star-studded than ever! Tune in every Tuesday on Disney+ to catch Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, joined by a dazzling lineup of guest stars such as Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Melissa McCarthy and many more!



In season four of “Only Murders in the Building”, our amateur podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three involving Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver and Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.



Plus, for those who haven’t seen the series yet, now’s your chance! For a limited time only, viewers can create an account on Disney+, log in, and stream the first episode of season one – with no subscription needed.



“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.







