Discover The World Of Equestrian Excellence With ADEC At ADIHEX 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming International Hunting and Equestrian (ADIHEX) 2024. From August 31st to September 8th, ADEC invites visitors to explore the multifaceted world of equestrian sports and lifestyle at the Equestrian Pavilion, Stand 12-100. The exhibition will be open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM, offering attendees a full day of engagement and discovery.

ADEC, as a revered institution in the equestrian community, will present an extensive range of services and experiences, including:

● Commercial Village: Discover the heritage and future plans of the prestigious club and learn how your business can be a part of the growth.

● Riding School: Learn about all the different lessons, courses, and training offered under BHS-Approved Coaches.

● Livery Services: Find out about premium care facilities for your equine companions.

● Creatures of Humanity Coffee Shop (COH): Enjoy a unique coffee experience inspired by the equestrian lifestyle.



Visitors to the ADEC stand can expect a dynamic showcase of equestrian activities, educational talks, and interactive demonstrations designed for all ages. Whether you are a seasoned equestrian or new to the world of horseback riding, ADEC offers something to capture your interest and passion.

'We are excited to participate in ADIHEX 2024, where we showcase our deep commitment to equestrian sports and the welfare of horses. This exhibition allows us to connect with our community and share the comprehensive range of services and experiences that ADEC offers. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the spirit of equestrianism and the unique bond between humans and horses.' said H.E. Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of ADEC.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to delve into the equestrian world. Register now, purchase your tickets, and make your way to Stand 12-100 at the Equestrian Pavilion to learn more about ADEC's comprehensive offerings and how they can enhance your equestrian journey.

For tickets and registration, please visit

