Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored By Delhi Chapter Of Public Relations Society Of India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a grand ceremony held recently, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the visionary founder of Noida City, was honored by the Delhi Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) for his exceptional and tireless contributions to the development of public relations in India.



Dr. Marwah's monumental efforts have led to significant advancements in the field, including attracting an impressive footfall of ninety million people to Noida and drawing three million visitors from 156 countries to Marwah Studios. His influence extends globally, having welcomed students from 145 countries and hosting over 200 Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Diplomats at Marwah Studios. Furthermore, seventy-five nations have recognized his efforts by nominating him as their Cultural Ambassador or representative in India.



A nine-time World Record holder, Dr. Marwah's achievements underscore his dedication to fostering cultural and professional exchange through public relations.



The ceremony saw the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. Vinit Kumar from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India; Prof. Dr. Charulata Singh, Chairperson of Delhi Chapter PRSI; Dr. Archana Kumari, Secretary of Delhi Chapter PRSI; Prof. Dr. Shuchi Yadav from Media Studies at JNU; Ms. Sumita Singh, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communication at Indian Oil Corporation; and Ms. Harsh Bhargavi Pandiri, Treasurer of Delhi Chapter PRSI.



The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was established in 1958 with the aim of promoting the recognition of public relations as a vital profession and to formulate and interpret the objectives and potentialities of public relations as a strategic management function. Initially functioning as an informal body, PRSI was officially registered in 1966 under the Indian Societies Act XXVI of 1961, with its headquarters in Mumbai. The esteemed Kali H. Mody, known as the father-figure of professional PR practitioners in India, served as the founding President of PRSI from 1966 to 1969.



