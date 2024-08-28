Qatar Athletes Set For 2024 World U20 Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar athletics team continued its training sessions in participation for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships which will get underway in Lima, Peru today.

Athletes from across the globe will compete for titles in the championship set to continue until August 31.

The Qatar squad includes 11 in eight competitions and races (discus throw, shot put, pole vault, 800m and 400m races, 400m and 110m hurdles and 400m relay).

The Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) revealed the names of the promising U20 athletes participating in the WU20 - Lima 24: Ahmed Jabreen, Saif Mohammed, Hatem Hamid, Ibrahim Abdullah, Omar Daoud, Abdulrahman Mohammed, Mahmoud Moussa, Osama Mohammed, Mazen Abdulmajeed, Youssef Abdulaziz, and Khaled Hussein.

President of the QAF Mohammed Issa Al Fadala affirmed in press statements the athletes' readiness for the championship and their aim to achieve wins and honour Qatar in the event.

World U20 - Lima 24 will include an elite group of the most prominent young athletes in the world who previously participated in the last World Athletics U20 Championship, Al Fadala pointed out.