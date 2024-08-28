Mamata Banerjee Dedicates Trinamool Event To Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief and Trinamool (TMC) supremo, on Wednesday, dedicated the foundation day of the party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day, to the Kolkata rape-murder victim.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered earlier this month. One suspect is in custody. The gruesome crime has triggered nationwide protests and doctors' strikes.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister posted,“Today, I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourned the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago [sic]."

The heartfelt message further notes, "Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and seeking speedy justice, as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. Sorry [sic].”

Mamata Banerjee's social media post comes a day after the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally demanding justice for the victim turned violent. This prompted Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit to raise a call for a 12-hour bandh in the state on Wednesday in response to the“violence on the student agitation during the protest march, said Union Minister Sukanta Majumder.

However, Mamata Banerjee's chief advisor, Alapan Bandopadhyay, said the government will not permit any bandh on Wednesday. Urging people not to comply with BJP's call, Alapan Bandopadhyay said,“All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected.”

The authorities said public transport services, including buses and trains, will ply normally. Moreover, shops, marketplaces and other business establishments have been asked to remain open.

On Tuesday, Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other organisations conducted the rally in Kolkata, which began from College Square and culminated at the West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna.' After the agitators broke through police barricades and clashed with officers, the protest turned chaotic, and the police used water cannons to disperse protestors at Santragachi in Howrah.

