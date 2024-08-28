Junaid Mattu Resigns From JK Apni Party

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Junaid Azim Mattu, a senior leader of the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), has announced his resignation from the party. He resigned from the party days after he was declared as its candidate from Zadibal segment.

Mattu made the announcement about his resignation from the Apni Party in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. Mattu claimed that the decision was made after extensive consultations with his supporters.

“It is with a heavy heart, and with all humility at my command, that I announce my decision to part ways with the J&K Apni Party”, he wrote on X.

Mattu also said that the Apni Party would be at complete liberty to field an appropriate candidate from Zadibal in his place.

He said that during his Hajj pilgrimage earlier this year,

he had taken a solemn pledge to uphold his conviction and do a politics guided by his own principles and a sense of discerning the right from the wrong.

“Primarily underscored by this solemn pledge and based also on extensive consultations with my workers and supporters over the last five days, I have reached this decision”, he said.

Wishing best wishes to Apni Party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari, Mattu said Bukhari has been nothing but kind, protective and large-hearted.

“However, my own convictions are no longer congruent or symmetrical with the ideology of the party and in this situation - to still remain associated with the party or to contest elections as a party candidate would be outrightly disingenuous”, he added.

He further said that he will address the media in a couple of days to share his views, answer questions and will outline his intentions and goals going forward.