Santosh Trophy Trials From Sept 1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinaga r- J&K Sports Council and J&K Association on Tuesday announced selection trials for the 78th Senior Men's Santosh Trophy and 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2024-25.

The open selection trials for the J&K contingent to participate in the 78th Senior Men's Santosh Trophy will be held from September 1 to 3 at Polo Ground in Srinagar and Synthetic Turf Parade Ground in Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trials for the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship will be held on September 4 and 5 at Polo Ground in Srinagar and Synthetic Turf Parade Ground in Jammu

The trials will be held at 3:00 PM.

“Selected players from these trials will have the opportunity to attend a specialized coaching camp to further hone their skills and prepare for the prestigious tournament,” a statement said.

Read Also Downtown Heroes FC Appoints Arun Malhotra As Sporting Director J&K Lose 2-0 In Junior National Football Championship Semis

“For any queries, please contact: Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Football Coach JKSC: 7889557053, Khalid Qayoom: 7006336998, Mohammad Latief Bhat: 7889409438 , Qudsiya Altaf, Khelo India Football Mentor JKSC: 7006299377, Satpal Singh: 7006693441, Rajesh Sumbria: 9419141270,” it added.