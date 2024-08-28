Santosh Trophy Trials From Sept 1
Date
8/28/2024 12:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinaga r- J&K Sports Council and J&K football Association on Tuesday announced selection trials for the 78th Senior Men's Santosh Trophy and 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2024-25.
The open selection trials for the J&K contingent to participate in the 78th Senior Men's Santosh Trophy will be held from September 1 to 3 at Polo Ground in Srinagar and Synthetic Turf Parade Ground in Jammu.
ADVERTISEMENT
The trials for the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship will be held on September 4 and 5 at Polo Ground in Srinagar and Synthetic Turf Parade Ground in Jammu
The trials will be held at 3:00 PM.
“Selected players from these trials will have the opportunity to attend a specialized coaching camp to further hone their skills and prepare for the prestigious tournament,” a statement said.
Read Also
Downtown Heroes FC Appoints Arun Malhotra As Sporting Director
J&K Lose 2-0 In Junior National Football Championship Semis
“For any queries, please contact: Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Football Coach JKSC: 7889557053, Khalid Qayoom: 7006336998, Mohammad Latief Bhat: 7889409438 , Qudsiya Altaf, Khelo India Football Mentor JKSC: 7006299377, Satpal Singh: 7006693441, Rajesh Sumbria: 9419141270,” it added.
MENAFN28082024000215011059ID1108608799
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.