UNRWA Launches Leadership Programme With Support From Japan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jiro Okuyama, Ambassador of Japan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, attended on Wednesday the launch ceremony of 'Leadership Excellence and Accountability Programme' of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), supported by the of Japan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



This programme aims to enhance the agency's accountability and compliance as well as front-line service delivery by providing management staff with practical opportunities and workshops reflecting the concept of Women, Peace and Security (WPS).



During the opening ceremony, Okuyama highlighted the deep-rooted partnership between Japan and UNRWA which marked 70th anniversary last year. He also reaffirmed the commitment of Japan to continue supporting UNRWA which provides essentially critical services to Palestine refugees all over the region and emphasised the importance of the role UNRWA has been playing, the statement said.



From UNRWA's side, Deputy Commissioner General Natalie Boucly and Director of UNRWA Affairs Olaf Becker highlighted the agency's strong commitment to strengthen governance practices, ensure transparency and uphold UNRWA's values of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence through the programme.