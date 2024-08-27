Ncino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud for the global services industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report that we again exceeded quarterly guidance for total and subscription revenues as well as non-GAAP operating income," said Pierre Naudé, Chairman and CEO at nCino. "In the second quarter we saw particular strength in the U.S. across both the enterprise and community & regional segments, with increased demand for solutions that span the breadth of the nCino platform including consumer lending and deposit account opening, as well as our Generative AI offering, Banking Advisor. While some macro-economic challenges persist, particularly in the U.S. mortgage market and international markets, we have a positive outlook on the second half of the year."

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $132.4 million, a 13% increase from $117.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $113.9 million, up from $99.9 million one year ago, an increase of 14%.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(7.9) million compared to $(14.8) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $19.3 million compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(11.0) million compared to $(15.9) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $15.8 million compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(0.10) per basic and diluted share compared to $(0.14) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the second quarter was $0.14 per diluted share compared to $0.09 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) as of July 31, 2024, was $1.041 billion, compared with $928.6 million as of July 31, 2023, an increase of 12%. RPO expected to be recognized in the next 24 months was $698.3 million, an increase of 10% from $636.2 million as of July 31, 2023. Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $126.8 million as of July 31, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company repaid $15 million on its revolving credit facility.



Extended partnership with ABN AMRO, a Top 25 European Bank: As a result of the successful project and go-live, nCino and ABN AMRO have extended their partnership. By implementing nCino, ABN AMRO is unlocking added business value through enhanced collateral management and consolidating multiple legacy systems into one platform, unifying its end-to-end lending process for both customers and employees.

Completed Banking Advisor add-on with an approximately $45 billion-asset bank: A bank using nCino for Commercial lending, Mortgage POS, and multiple solutions powered by nIQ, including Commercial Pricing and Profitability and Automated Spreading became the first Enterprise customer to add Banking Advisor.

Signed largest bank customer to date for Portfolio Analytics: An over $20B asset institution became the largest bank by asset size to expand their use of the platform from Commercial lending and Deposit Account Opening to include Portfolio Analytics for CRE stress testing. Extended relationship with largest client in the UK: Renewed relationship with a Top 5 European bank for an additional three years.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its third quarter ending October 31, 2024 , as follows:



Total revenues between $136.0 million and $138.0 million.

Subscription revenues between $117.0 million and $119.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $21.0 million and $22.0 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.16.

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2025 ending January 31, 2025 , as follows:



Total revenues between $538.5 million and $544.5 million.

Subscription revenues between $463.0 million and $469.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $87.0 million and $90.0 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.66 to $0.69.

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino's website: .

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“might,” or“continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at or the SEC's web site at ). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.