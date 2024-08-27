Kuwait PM Welcomes New Cabinet Members

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, chairing the regular weekly cabinet meeting at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, welcomed the four new members of the cabinet who were sworn in by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber yesterday.

They are the Minister of Commerce and Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel Al-Askar; the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Affairs Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al-Meshari; the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal; and the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Noura Suleiman Al-Fassam.

The new ministers took up their portfolios under the Amiri Decree No. 140 (2024) issued on Sunday, August 25.

His Highness the Prime Minister signaled at the instructions of His Highness the Amir following the oath-taking ceremony to put the interests of the homeland above all other considerations and do their utmost to realize the targets of development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

He asked the cabinet members to double their efforts and work as one team with a view to speeding up the development process, realizing the aspirations of the people, maintaining the rule of law, and solving the problems of the citizens.

His Highness the Prime Minister thanked the outgoing ministers of - finance and economic affairs Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Modhaf; and education and higher education Dr. Ali Al-Adwani, for the efforts they have made during their tenure.

The cabinet members were apprised of the messages addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by leaders of some friendly countries and ways to enhance the bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The cabinet heard a presentation by Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan for Financial and Administrative Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz Meshal Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the preparations for the GCC Leaders' Summit, due in Kuwait on December 2024.

He elaborated on the mandates of the higher committee on preparations for the summit and the affiliate committee, voicing hope that the summit will help push forward the GCC march towards realization of the aspirations of the member countries.

Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Saud Al-Omar briefed the cabinet meeting on the updating of the unified government application for electronic services 'Sahel app.,' and the progress towards complete digitization of all government services.

The cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the ministerial committee on legal affairs regarding the blueprints of agreements and MoUs between Kuwait and several countries, and regional and international organizations.

The cabinet approved the draft documents and referred them to His Highness the Amir for endorsement.

Regarding the advent of the Birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the cabinet decided to declare Sunday, September 15, a public holiday.

The cabinet expressed condolences to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Najib Miqati for the demise of former prime minister Salim Al-Huss, recalling the contributions of the late leader to the bilateral ties and his support to Kuwait's struggle against the brutal Iraqi invasion of 1990. (end)

