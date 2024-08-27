Saudi Discusses Educational Projects In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Abdulhameed Bin Abdulaziz, Director of International Research and Studies at the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic (KSGAAL ), presented projects to promote the Arabic in Brazil and learned about training initiatives for students and educators in Brazil. He visited Brazil's of Education in Brasília last week, accompanied by representatives from the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (Fambras) and the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies (CEAI) at the University of Sergipe (UFS).

According to the ministry, the KSGAAL's director presented some of their projects for Brazil and Latin America. He spoke about Saudi initiatives aimed at promoting the Arabic language and culture, such as exchange programs, the production of educational materials, and the provision of official proficiency exams.

The group was received by the Special Advisor for International Affairs at ministry, Francisco Figueiredo de Souza, along with representatives from the Department of Basic Education (SEB), the Department of Higher Education (Sesu), and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes). In addition to other topics discussed, the ministry presented initiatives it is developing for training students and teachers in Brazil.

The Saudi delegation also visited Rio de Janeiro and discussed potential cooperation with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). According to a statement issued by the ministry, out of the Brazilian universities UFRJ stands out as one of the oldest centers for the dissemination of the Arabic language in the Latin American country by having established the bachelor's degree in Language Studies: Portuguese-Arabic.

According to information from Fambras, in addition to the meetings at the ministry and UFRJ, Abdulaziz also visited Fambras' headquarters in São Paulo and Brasília, the Rio Branco Institute, the University of São Paulo, the University of Brasília, and met with Professor Geraldo Adriano Campos, director of the CEAI at UFS.

The program was attended by Fambras Vice President Ali Hussein El Zoghbi, Director of Projects and Institutional Relations Delduque Oliveira Martins, and Commercial Director Omar Chahine.

