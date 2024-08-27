MOCI Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On Imports Of Certain Types Of Automotive Batteries From Korea, India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Commerce and (MOCI) HE Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani has issued decisions to impose final anti-dumping duties on imports of certain types of automotive batteries originating from or exported from the Republic of Korea and the Republic of India.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MOCI reported that these decisions are part of its efforts to support the national products' competitiveness and combat its harmful practices in the international trade.

HE Minister of Commerce and Industry issued the decision No. 21 of 2024, imposing final anti-dumping duties on imports of electrical storage category (automotive batteries) with a capacity ranging from 35 to 115 amperes, originating from or exported from the Republic of Korea.

HE the Minister issued the decision No. 22 of 2024, imposing final anti-dumping duties on imports of electrical storage category (automotive batteries) with a capacity ranging from 32 to 225 amperes, originating from or exported from the Republic of India.