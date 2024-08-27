LCWAG Celebrates Fifth Annual Girl Empower Summit By Empowering Connections And Cultivating Inclusivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Girl emPower Summit and Youth Lead Mahsa RiarLOUDOUN, VA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls (LCWAG ) is proud to announce its fifth annual Girl emPower Summit, with a theme of Empowering Connections and Cultivating Inclusivity. This inspiring event returns to the Northern Virginia Community College's Loudoun Campus on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Girls aged 12-18 are invited to RSVP at no cost, bring a friend or group, and enjoy interactive sessions with peers and inspiring mentors. Last year's Summit was the largest ever, and the event is expected to reach maximum capacity.Breana Turner will be headlining this year's Summit, providing the keynote address. She was a 2023 finalist for the LCWAG Women's Hall of Fame, and a previous Summit breakout session leader and last year's emcee.Among her experience, Turner delivered two TEDx Talks, an AOL Infuse Speaks keynote address, and countless other engagements, often sharing her passion for kinesiology with public health to help people live healthier and more active lives.Register and discover more at LCWAG /register.The Summit started five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual format to ensure that girls could feel connected, seen and empowered.Crafted by a team of young women, for other young women, the Girl emPower Summit is a beacon of inspiration, collaboration, and community strength. As a testament to its impact, 97% of Summit attendees leave feeling more confident about their future goals and plans.LCWAG seeks to address some of the underlying contributors to the teen mental health crisis, by providing both resources and community through the Summit.According to a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, only about 25% of teens say they always get the social and emotional support they need. Another 20% said they rarely or never get that support. This can be an unseen epidemic, as parents were nearly three times more likely to think their teens had the support they needed.High school junior, Mahsa Riar, the Summit's chair and principal youth organizer, is passionate about outdoing last year's success.“As we navigate a world filled with challenges and opportunities, our goal is to inspire and empower young girls to forge meaningful connections and embrace their unique identities. Our summit is dedicated to creating inclusive spaces where every girl feels valued, heard, and capable of achieving greatness,” Riar shared.“With each year, we strive to build a community where every girl can flourish, recognizing the strength and beauty within herself and those around her.”All middle and high school girls can register free of charge. Early bird registration is currently open, and signing up early grants attendees more opportunities for door prizes.To increase access to this year's Summit, bus transportation is available from centralized pickup locations in Leesburg and Sterling. Last year, one-in-six Summit participants used the public transportation option.Beyond programming, attendees can anticipate lunch, snacks, swag bags, and enticing door prizes, courtesy of our generous sponsors and community allies.This year's lineup of interactive sessions includes:.Ignite Your Inner Spark: STEM for Change: A dive into STEM fields to unlock unique capabilities, proudly sponsored by Amazon Web Services..Cultivating Inclusive Leadership: Leadership & Entrepreneurship: A deep dive into leadership, societal change, public speaking, and more..Crafting Connections: Creative Coping: Harness the power of crafting to express yourself and increase emotional intelligence..Future Ready: Facing Adversity with Resilience: Equip oneself with confidence, positivity, and balance techniques.LCWAG is honored to have AWS InCommunites return for its fifth year as its key sponsor, ensuring the Summit remains free for attendees."The Girl emPower Summit exemplifies the power of bringing young women together to discover their inner strength and develop the confidence to tackle any challenge,” said Sarah Georgiades, Head of AWS InCommunities for the Americas.“As the presenting sponsor, AWS is proud to support an event that aligns so closely with our mission to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities we serve and beyond."Additionally, LCWAG is excited to welcome 100WomenStrong, a prominent leader in Loudoun philanthropy, as this year's Gold Sponsor."100WomenStrong is proud to support such an impactful event, crafted by young women for young women,” said Stephanie Place, 100WomenStrong's Grant Chair. "The premise itself is inspirational and empowering. We believe that enabling these young women to attend such an inspiring event free of charge, where they'll leave feeling more confident, supported and hopeful for their future goals, will help shape the next generation of community leaders.”Benefactors also include Bronze Sponsors Backflow Technology and Orblynx Academy, and Supporting Sponsor Women's CEO Business School, POUNCE Solutions and Comfenergy.Opportunities abound for additional sponsors, partners, vendors, and door prize contributors for the 2024 Girl emPower Summit. For collaboration inquiries, please reach out to ....To register for this empowering journey, please sign up now at LCWAG/register.###The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls (LCWAG) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization that promotes leadership development and fosters an inclusive community for Loudoun's women and girls through education, collaboration, and empowerment. LCWAG is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization independently funded through grants and private donations. Learn more at LCWAG.

