Partnership With NITI Aayog Instrumental In Shaping Development Strategies: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the state's partnership with NITI Aayog has been instrumental in shaping the development strategies.

“We appreciate the guidance and support provided and are keen to continue collaborating on various Initiatives,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while addressing the meeting with Vice-chairman of NITI AAYOG Suman Bery.

“We believe that through shared knowledge, resources, and expertise we can address the challenges we face and unlock new growth opportunities. I want to emphasise our state's dedication to contributing to the collective vision of a progressive and prosperous India. We are committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve our common goals and make a positive impact on the lives of our citizens,” he stated.

He said that Karnataka has been actively working towards a vision to foster inclusive growth, enhance governance, and address the unique challenges that our region faces.

“Although our work is in line with the objectives outlined by NITI Aayog and the Government of India, we believe we are going several steps ahead in promoting inclusion of the bottom 60 per cent of the population, in terms of income, in the development agenda,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the state is at a pivotal moment where strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts can lead to transformative change.

“Our commitment to economic growth is unwavering. We have focused on leveraging our state's unique strengths and resources to drive sustainable development. From bolstering infrastructure to promoting entrepreneurship, we are working towards creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation and attracts investment,” he added.

He said that Karnataka is a hub of research, innovation and high technology in the semiconductor, space and aerospace sectors.

“Around 42 per cent of India's software exports emanate from Karnataka and 28 per cent of the GSVA-Gross State Value Add of the state comes from computers, software and related production and exports,” he stated.

He added that in line with the vision for equitable growth, the government have launched a very ambitious inclusion agenda by providing direct income support to over 12 million families through direct benefit transfer.

“We call this agenda five guarantees,” the Chief Minister added.