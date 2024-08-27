Four Pool Maintenance Tips For The Dog Days Of Summer, Extreme Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As the dog days of summer set in-especially in the Sunbelt region, where most of the nation's 8 million-plus residential pools are located-Leslie's offers four simple pool water maintenance tips to help keep pools safe, clean, and clear. Additionally, with the high volumes of extreme weather many regions are experiencing, these tips are especially timely.

"August is one of the most challenging times of year for pool owners. High temperatures, coupled with severe natural events like hurricanes, monsoons, and even wildfires, can wreak havoc on pool equipment and water quality," said Clay Spann, SVP of Merchandising for Leslie's, the nation's leading pool supply retailer.

"Our store teams are called upon to troubleshoot everything from algae blooms and cloudy water to fixing equipment after a storm."

Four Tips for Keeping Pool Water Safe:



Test Pool Water Regularly: To prevent serious problems, test pool water at least twice a week during the summer swim season, and more frequently during hot weather, stormy conditions, or increased pool usage. Precise and comprehensive water testing is crucial to ensure the pool water is safe for swimmers.

Balance the Pool Water: Regularly testing pool water is only worthwhile for pool owners if it's followed up with properly balancing the water chemistry. Each element of pool water chemistry, including pH, Total Alkalinity, Calcium Hardness, and chlorine, among others, must fall within a specific range to keep the water clean and safe. Knowing how much or little adjusting is required depends on the quality and precision of the pool water test.

Keep the Pool Clean: In addition to routinely testing and balancing the water chemistry, cleaning the pool's surfaces is equally important. Vacuuming up debris, brushing the walls and floor, and emptying the skimmer basket(s) at least once a week will help maintain clean, clear, and safe pool water. Investing in an automatic pool cleaner is a great way to reduce manual cleaning, while improving water circulation and filtration. Consult the Experts: Seeking professional guidance will help keep small issues from turning into major pool problems. From water chemistry concerns to equipment troubleshooting, the experts at Leslie's are here to help with whatever pool care question you have. Find a store near you .

Beyond concerns for swimmer safety, imbalanced pool water chemistry can cause costly pool damage, such as corrosion, pitting, staining, scaling, equipment damage, and more. Regular water testing gives pool owners insight into their pool water, so they can stay ahead of challenges.

AccuBlue® Water Testing Makes It Easy

Leslie's makes water testing simple with its exclusive industry-leading AccuBlue® technology

- the only pool water test that analyzes all 10 aspects of water chemistry and provides a step-by-step, customized water treatment plan to help keep pool water balanced. Pool and spa owners have relied on this professional-grade testing over the past six decades, with more than 50 million tests conducted by Leslie's.

Now with Leslie's AccuBlue Home® , testing your pool water is easier and more convenient than ever. This revolutionary water testing system is the first of its kind and offers the same leading technology as the in-store test, all in a compact at-home device. The AccuBlue Home device connects directly to the Leslie's mobile app and delivers a water quality score and customized water treatment plan right to a

smartphone. And the best part is the AccuBlue Home membership pays for itself! For $50 a month, members receive a free AccuBlue Home device, plus $50 of monthly membership credits to use towards any Leslie's products within 12 months.



About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

