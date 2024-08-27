Telangana To Study France Model For Issuing Digital Health Cards

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) The of Telangana will study the policy of France to issue digital cards to citizens.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked the officials of the Department of Medical and Health to study the France model.

During a review meeting, the Chief Minister said that during his recent foreign visit, he was told that France adopted the best policy for issuing digital health cards.

The government decided to conduct another round of the 'Praja Palana' programme from September 17 to issue new ration cards and health cards to all eligible citizens.

The ration cards and health cards will be issued separately as the government has decided to delink them.

Henceforth, the health cards to be issued by the state government will only be considered for providing medical treatment under Rajiv Arogyasri and also the assistance extended from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to collect the details of every family during the 10-day programme and make necessary arrangements to organise the praja palana in all villages and wards across the state.

The review meeting was attended by state Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary of Health Department Dr. Christina Chongtoo, Principal Secretary of Municipal Department Dana Kishore and Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri.

The Chief Minister asked the officials of the Medical and Health Department to make decisions on the procedures required to issue health digital cards, and medical tests to record the health profile of everyone, conduct health checkup camps in the villages and seek the help of laboratories in the state.

Revanth Reddy directed the health officials to be vigilant in view of increasing cases of seasonal diseases and expressed concern over rising Dengue, Chikungunya and other viral fever cases in the state. The officials have been asked to take appropriate preventive measures before the spread of diseases.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to intensify fogging and spraying to eradicate the mosquito menace in all towns and villages along with Greater Hyderabad. He warned that the employees who are indifferent to protecting public health will be suspended from the services.

He also ordered the officials under the GHMC jurisdiction, Medical and Health officials and the district collector to work in tandem to curb seasonal diseases. He asked them to seek the help of police, voluntary organisations and media to educate people about seasonal diseases.

Collectors and Panchayat Raj officials in all districts were directed to take up a special drive to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases immediately. Collectors are advised to make field visits in all villages and towns to ascertain the situation from time to time.