Under New CEO Leadership, Clumio Doubles Down On Data Protection For Cloud-Native And AI Applications Powered By Dynamodb

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clumio, the leader in cloud data protection, today reaffirmed its commitment to delivering robust data resilience for the growing number of digital-native and AI-driven applications powered by AWS DynamoDB . The global cloud infrastructure continues its rapid expansion, with enterprise spending reaching $79 billion in Q2 2024-a 22% increase from the same quarter in 2023, according to Synergy Research Group. This growth, driven by the surge in generative AI applications, underscores the increasing reliance on cloud services, with AWS maintaining its leadership position.

Rick Underwood, Clumio CEO

Rick Underwood, Clumio's newly appointed CEO, brings over a decade of leadership experience from his roles at industry-leading companies such as Snowflake and EMC, where he successfully drove revenue growth and spearheaded go-to-market strategies. Known for his strategic vision and hands-on approach, Rick is poised to lead Clumio through its next phase of growth. "Our mission is to lead the world in secure data management, protection, and availability for companies building digital-native, data intensive, and AI applications in the cloud," said Underwood. "We're at the forefront of this transformation, helping businesses not only maximize efficiency in their DynamoDB usage but also minimize the business impact of application downtime, whether caused by human error, malicious attacks, or unexpected disasters."

As the leading NoSQL database service, DynamoDB is trusted by over a million customers for its extreme scalability and performance, handling up to 126 million requests per second. Many high-traffic applications rely on DynamoDB, making resilience against outages and ransomware crucial. Clumio uniquely tackles these challenges with a serverless, air-gapped, and immutable backup solution that keeps production and backup data secure and separate, even in the event of a breach. With Clumio's simplified backup-as-a-service model, management is streamlined, eliminating the need for complex and resource-heavy deployments while ensuring maximum efficiency and protection of a breach.

"With over 100 million monthly active users, it is crucial for us to ensure we can continue to serve our learners, even in the face of major outages, accidental data loss and cyber-security incidents. By using Clumio to manage hundreds of terabytes of DynamoDB data we realized a 70% cost reduction in backup costs and met our RPO targets. We also rely on them to backup our petabyte-scale S3 data, allowing us to focus on more strategic initiatives to ensure our service is always available," said Fabio Lessa, Senior Director Of Engineering at Duolingo.

"As a proud AWS Marketplace partner, we are thrilled to enhance the data protection capabilities for DynamoDB customers," said Rohan Thomas, VP Cloud Alliances at Clumio. "Our complementary backup solution works seamlessly with DynamoDB, offering additional features such as rapid recovery times, granular item-level recovery, and secure air-gapped backups. This collaboration allows our joint customers to further strengthen their data management strategies, ensuring business continuity while leveraging the full power of DynamoDB for their critical applications."

Clumio's Backup and Restore solution for AWS DynamoDB enhances the resilience and security of modern, cloud-native, and AI-driven applications while delivering up to 50% cost savings. With DynamoDB as a key database for high-velocity data, Clumio extends protection beyond AWS's native point-in-time recovery (PITR), safeguarding against outages, accidental deletions, and ransomware with air-gapped cloud data protection.

By utilizing incremental backups that only capture changes, Clumio reduces storage costs and ensures compliance with SLAs. The solution supports rapid recovery, enabling full table and granular, record-level restoration, effectively shortening recovery time objectives (RTOs) from hours to minutes.

Clumio's backup-as-a-service model simplifies data management with automated, policy-based backups, and compliance reporting, all managed through a single interface. Built on a serverless SaaS architecture, Clumio's solution scales to protect extensive DynamoDB data, while air-gapped backups and scale-out parallel rehydration ensure robust, secure, and efficient data recovery.

Clumio helps the world's leading enterprises automate the backup, recovery, and compliance of critical data that powers their business. Clumio customers enjoy hands-off manageability, inherent security, and over 30% backup cost savings on average.



