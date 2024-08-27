“What Was I Thinking?: A Memoir” By Carol Flemming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

The Author Carol Flemming

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Flemming is excited to announce the release of her memoir,“What Was I Thinking?: A Memoir”, a captivating and colorful narrative that takes readers through the extraordinary life and times of a woman who lived through some of the most vibrant decades of the 20th century.About the Book“What Was I Thinking?: A Memoir” is an exuberant chronicle of Carol Flemming's incredible journey, packed with fascinating stories of hippies, rock 'n roll, and fast cars. From meeting and working with some of the greatest rock and jazz musicians of the 20th century to designing iconic hats worn by celebrities like Elton John, Ben Vereen, and Michael Jackson, this memoir offers a front-row seat to an unforgettable era in Northern California.Readers will be taken on a whirlwind adventure through Carol's diverse and dynamic life, spanning from the 1940s to the 1980s. Her story includes her roles as a booking agent for big-name bands, running a gallery, a teen center, and a Mexican culture center, owning two restaurants, traveling the world, raising six children, marrying eight husbands, writing a cookbook, and becoming a celebrated costume and mascot designer.About the AuthorCarol Flemming attended the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) and has spent fifty years as a renowned costume designer. In addition to her design work, she has owned three restaurants and raised six grown children. Carol loves to travel, garden, dance, and practice yoga. She currently resides in Valley Springs, CA with her partner and three Great Danes.The inspiration behind writing this book stems from the people who have been telling her all her life that she should write a book-so she finally did. Over the years, she had the privilege of living an incredibly diverse and colorful life, filled with unique experiences and remarkable encounters. Friends, family, and acquaintances have often marveled at the stories she had shared about her adventures in the music and fashion industries, her various entrepreneurial endeavors, and the personal challenges and triumphs that have shaped her. Their encouragement and belief in the value of her experiences inspired her to put pen to paper and share her life's narrative with a wider audience.Message from the Author“I am thrilled to announce that there is more to come. The journey doesn't end with 'What Was I Thinking?: A Memoir'. I am already hard at work on my second book, which promises to delve even deeper into the adventures, insights, and experiences that have shaped my life.I am incredibly grateful for the support and enthusiasm from my readers, and I can't wait to share the next chapter with you all. Stay tuned for more updates and thank you for joining me on this amazing journey!” (Author's website: )In promoting“What Was I Thinking?: A Memoir”, Carol Flemming have had the pleasure of engaging in a variety of promotional activities, including book signings and TV interviews, which have allowed her to connect with readers and share the fascinating stories from her life.Recently, Carol Flemming participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford, where she shared profound insights and answer questions about her book. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Carol Flemming's memoir is a testament to living life to its fullest, embracing change, and finding joy in the most unexpected places. It's a story of resilience, creativity, and relentless pursuit of passion. Her book is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link

