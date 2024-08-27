London Gold Announces Limited-Time 20% Discount On Loose Certified Diamonds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) London is offering the public a unique opportunity to purchase certified natural and lab-grown diamonds at a professional discount through September 14th.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- London is offering diamonds at prices typically only available to diamond professionals. Arizona's finest professional jewelers at London Gold are opening their vaults and offering the public a 20% discount on certified loose diamonds. This discount applies to all in-stock, loose, natural diamonds , and lab-grown diamonds .Until September 14th, people worldwide can browse London Gold's extensive collection of loose, certified diamonds online or in person at one of London Gold's Arizona locations. London Gold's professional jewelers designed this offer to cater to various diamond needs, whether customers want to create a custom engagement ring, upgrade an existing piece, or invest in high-quality diamonds.London Gold's unique offer underscores its dedication to making fine jewelry accessible to everyone and represents a rare opportunity to purchase certified diamonds like the dealers. Diamond lovers are invited to make an appointment at one of London Gold's stores or shop online. Mention the code DIAMOND20 in stores at checkout, or reach out to the store before purchasing online for the discount.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry-but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed.Customers worldwide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported designer pieces and 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry-all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold's selection of precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the place to go when searching for a meaningful gift.

