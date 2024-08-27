Avidxchange And Workamajig Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership To Empower Media Companies To Manage Invoices Seamlessly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange , a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) software and payment solutions for middle businesses and their suppliers, today announced a strategic and exclusive partnership with Workamajig , a leading agency management software for the creative industry.



AvidXchange will be the exclusive, embedded provider of invoice automation solutions within the Workamajig software platform. Workamajig enables creative and agencies to collaborate and manage project workflows from first inquiry to final invoice. This partnership will enable Workamajig's 3,500 customers to automate their full AP processes with AvidXchange's invoice to payment automation tools offering real-time updates and visibility between the platforms.

AvidXchange enables customers to automate their paper-based AP processes including managing invoice intake, data capture, routing and approval steps, all the way through to facilitating 100% of supplier payments. This automation streamlines labor-intensive tasks, reduces costs within finance departments, and frees up employees' time to focus on more strategic priorities.

"At AvidXchange, we are committed to empowering our customers with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and growth," said Dan Drees, President of AvidXchange. "Our exclusive partnership with Workamajig exemplifies this commitment, building on our current payment integration, offering media companies the tools they need to navigate today's challenges and thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.”

“AvidXchange's invoice solution, with an integration built exclusively for Workamajig, has surpassed my expectations in both performance and usability. From two companies focused on helping our clients streamline their business workflows, this is a natural integration that makes payables and receivables even easier. I'm excited to share this with all our users," said Mike Wang, Executive Director at Workamajig.

In today's hybrid work environment, the ability to access technology from anywhere is critical. This integration not only supports flexibility and collaboration but also enhances security and reliability, reducing the risk of fraud within the AP process. Workamajig's built-in workflows, combined with AvidXchange's solutions, identify, assign, and resolve invoicing and payment discrepancies, increasing accuracy and allowing employees to focus on broader business goals related to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“AvidXchange's integration with Workamajig has been integral in enabling us to work smarter,” said Anna Jordan, Controller at Ten Adams, a customer using the AvidXchange and Workamajig integration.“Everything now works seamlessly together, making our workflows more efficient and allowing us to make payments faster. But it's not just about speeding things up; it's given us more time to innovate and serve our clients better.”

To learn more about the partnership, please visit the AvidXchange and Workamajig integration page .

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a trusted, leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange's Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for over 8,000 buyer customers, and it has made payments to more than 1.2 million supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. Additionally, AvidXchange, Inc. is a licensed money transmitter for US B2B payments, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license.

To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit avidxchange.com .

About Workamajig:

Workamajig is the premier agency management software for creative teams, providing comprehensive solutions for workflow optimization and project collaboration. Trusted by industry-leading companies, Workamajig helps creative professionals manage projects, resources, and finances with ease. Learn more at .

