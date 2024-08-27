Prosecutor's Office Recovers 847,503 Manat, Launches 90 Cases For Illegal Logging
8/27/2024 10:10:53 AM
Nazrin Abdul
During the investigation, 847,503 manat in damages was
compensated, 90 criminal cases were initiated, and these cases were
referred to the relevant investigative bodies,
Azernews reports.
In 2024, the Department of Non-Criminal Proceedings of the
Prosecutor General's Office reviewed citizen applications,
information published in the media, and reports from various state
agencies regarding illegal tree cutting.
Elnur Musayev, the Head of the Department of Non-Criminal
Proceedings at the Prosecutor General's Office, stated this today
at a scientific-practical conference held in Sheki titled
"Strengthening the Environment: The Role of Awareness and Law
Enforcement Measures." The conference was part of the ECOLEAD
project and focused on "Establishing Academic-Scientific
Foundations for the Protection of Green Spaces Against Climate
Change."
Elnur Musayev also noted that "a significant portion of the
decisions to initiate 120 administrative offense cases and 49
submissions were related to environmental violations."
