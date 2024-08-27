UN head condemns recent attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

(MENAFN) On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a robust condemnation of the recent in Pakistan's Balochistan province, expressing deep concern over the escalating violence. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, conveyed Guterres' firm stance during a daily briefing, underscoring that any assault targeting civilians is wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.



In his statement, Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, who are enduring profound grief following the tragedy. He emphasized the necessity for the Pakistani to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the attacks and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. This call for justice reflects a broader commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring that perpetrators of violence are brought to justice.



The series of attacks on August 26 resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including members of the security forces, and left many others injured. This surge in violence highlights the ongoing security challenges in Balochistan, an area that has long been marred by conflict and unrest.



Guterres' comments not only address the immediate need for accountability but also emphasize the broader importance of peace and stability in regions affected by such violence. His statements aim to reinforce the international community's support for efforts to restore calm and address the root causes of the conflict in Balochistan.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108606211