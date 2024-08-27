KFH Completes Conversion Of Ahli United Bank-UK To Be Shariah Compliant

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announced on Tuesday the completion of converting Ahli United Bank-UK conventional services to be compliant with Shariah principles.

KFH Group Chairman, Hamad Al-Marzouq said that this achievement builds on the earlier success of converting Ahli United Bank-Bahrain from conventional to Islamic banking in record time with exceptional efficiency.

Al-Marzouq pointed out that this conversion is part of the KFH's strategic plan to strengthen its Islamic banking capabilities and broaden its global presence.

He added that converting Ahli United Bank-UK supports KFH's efforts to diversify its services, particularly those catering to high-net-worth individuals and their specific financial and banking needs, while also fostering wealth growth and meeting their aspirations through integration across the Group's units.

He also noted that this step adds significant value to the Islamic banking industry in Europe and the world, particularly since the UK market offers various promising opportunities and demonstrates increasing interest in Sharia-compliant services and solutions. (end)



