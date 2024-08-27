Cenexel Announces Appointment Of Patrick Mclaughlin As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel, a leading clinical trial network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick McLaughlin as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Patrick brings nearly 30 years of extensive experience in the life sciences industry, making him a valuable addition to the CenExel executive team.

As COO, Patrick will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of strategic initiatives across CenExel's expansive of clinical research sites. He will focus on driving organizational growth, enhancing operational efficiencies, and fostering collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders. His leadership will ensure that CenExel continues to deliver cutting-edge clinical research services while maintaining the highest standards of quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation.

Patrick's visionary leadership in clinical research began in 1996 when he was appointed President of the Institute of Clinical Research (ICR), where he led the successful acquisition of ICR by Protocare, establishing it as a premier site in their network. In 2007, as Executive Director of the Advanced Clinical Research Institute in Anaheim, CA, Patrick expanded the organization into Phase I clinical trials, rebranding the facility as Anaheim Clinical Trials (ACT). ACT grew into a leading and innovative player in the industry, ultimately being acquired by CenExel in 2019.

Ryan Brooks, Executive Chairman of CenExel's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our leadership team. His proven track record in driving operational excellence and his deep understanding of the clinical research landscape make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization through its next phase of growth. We look forward to the impact Patrick will have on CenExel's continued success."

Patrick added, "I am honored to join CenExel's executive team as Chief Operating Officer and to work alongside such a talented group of individuals. CenExel has a remarkable reputation in the industry, and I am excited to continue contributing to its mission of advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes."

Patrick holds a distinguished record of success in the clinical research field, and his leadership is expected to play a crucial role in CenExel's continued growth and innovation.

About CenExel :

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned, nationwide clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials-leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

With over 1,200 employees across 18 locations in major U.S. metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit

