President: Kursk Operation Is One Of Points Of Ukraine's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation in Kursk region is one of the stages of the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the forum“Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Answering a question about whether Ukraine's Kursk operation really disrupted the talks in Qatar with Russia's alleged participation, the head of state said:“The Kursk operation and the meeting in Qatar are completely unrelated. The Kursk operation is not related to any of the points of the Peace Formula. Is the Kursk operation related to the second Peace Summit? Yes, because the Kursk operation is one of the points of Ukraine's victory plan.”

The President emphasized that the operation in Kursk region had“completely different goals than a meeting on energy with colleagues.” According to him, the conference was not disrupted but held online.

“Energy is very important, but it is important to end the war. The Kursk operation is one of the stages of this process,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6, 2024. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office had been established in the controlled territories of the Kursk region , and Major General Eduard Moskalev was appointed its head.

Russia continues to redeploy troops from lower-priority frontline areas toregion - ISW

Zelensky previously said that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region helps destroy the Russian army's logistics and deplete their reserves.

The Washington Post wrote that Ukraine and Russia had planned to hold indirect talks in August with Qatar's mediation on an agreement to end strikes on energy infrastructure, but the Ukrainian army's operation in Kursk region has at least temporarily disrupted these efforts.