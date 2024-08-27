New Insurance Mechanism For Securities Purchases To Be Introduced In Azerbaijan
A new insurance mechanism will be implemented for securities
purchases in Azerbaijan, according to Murad Yahyayev, Executive
Director of the Azerbaijan Stock market Participants Association
(AFBIA). This announcement was made during a joint event hosted by
AFBIA and the Azerbaijan construction Materials Manufacturers
Association (ATMIA), Azernews reports.
Yahyayev explained that proposed legislative changes are in
progress to introduce an insurance mechanism similar to deposit
insurance for securities transactions. Once enacted, this mechanism
will protect investors in the event of a company's bankruptcy,
ensuring they can recover their invested funds much like depositors
in banks. "This initiative is crucial for stimulating the capital
market," Yahyayev noted.
Currently, from April 2021, individual deposits of up to 20,000
manats for entrepreneurs and 100,000 manats for regular citizens
are insured. The insurance covers deposits in foreign currency up
to an equivalent of 100,000 manats. Since June 1, 2020, the annual
insurance rates have been set at 12% for manat deposits and 2.5%
for foreign currency deposits.
The draft amendment to the "Insurance of deposits" law aims to
extend this insurance to investments in securities and financial
instruments, providing protection against the risk of loss from
investment companies' insolvency. The new investment insurance
mechanism will be developed by the Central Bank and the Deposit
Insurance Fund (DFI), with implementation managed by the Financial
Insurance Fund (FIF).
Established on August 12, 2007, the Deposit Insurance Fund (DFI)
currently has 23 participating banks. These banks pay a one-time
membership fee and annual calendar fees based on the average daily
balance of protected deposits. The DFI's insurance reserves will
influence future fee adjustments, with potential reductions once
reserves reach 5% of protected deposits.
