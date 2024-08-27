For The Fourth Time, Orion Global Solutions Makes The Inc. 5000, At No. 2,999 In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. revealed on August 13, 2024, that Orion Global Solutions, LLC ranks No. 2,999 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Inc. 5000

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth time on this incredible list," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, CEO of Orion Global Solutions. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication and the strong relationships we've built with our clients. Our deep partnership with Salesforce and Salesforce Ventures has been a key contributor to our success. For Orion, it's about doing well and doing good, while delivering solutions that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Dan Farrugia, COO of Orion Global Solutions, added, "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year is a testament to our strategic approach and world-class team. I'm honored to work alongside some of the most talented digital transformation, AI, and Salesforce experts in North America. It's their innovation and creativity that elevate our clients and enable our continued growth."

Central to Orion's success is their commitment to delivering innovative Salesforce solutions for industries such as consumer goods, high-tech, and financial services. They are also recognized as one of the leaders in digital transformation within the Private Equity space.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Orion Global Solutions is a premier Salesforce consultancy dedicated to delivering transformative outcomes for its clients and fostering positive, sustainable global impact. As a distinguished Salesforce Summit Partner, Orion delivers expertise across all Salesforce clouds, specializing in CRM, AI, Data, SPM, and ESG. With over 1,500 successful Salesforce implementations, Orion has achieved a flawless 5/5 rating on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Committed to sustainability, Orion is at the forefront of the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud initiative, embodying the principles of Pledge 1%, 1T and participating in global sustainability and business leadership communities. Orion's excellence has been acknowledged by the Financial Times, CRN, and Inc., cementing its status as an internationally celebrated industry leader.

