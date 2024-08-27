Abell Prepares Families For A Bed Bug-Free School Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the back-to-school season approaches, Abell Pest Control, Canada's leading pest management experts for 100 years, is drawing attention to a significant issue for families: bed bugs. These persistent pests can easily into homes on backpacks, clothing, and textbooks and even spread through dormitories.

"Bed bugs can be a troublesome nuisance at any time of the year, but they can be especially concerning during the busy back-to-school season," said Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. "Our goal is to help families and students identify early signs of bed bug infestations and effectively implement preventive measures."

Spotting Bed Bugs: What to Look For

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown insects, approximately the size of an apple seed, capable of causing significant discomfort and disruption. Here's what parents and students should be on the lookout for:



Bites: Bed bugs have special mouthparts known as piercing-sucking mouthparts and are adapted for feeding on blood. When bed bugs feed, they inject saliva into the host, which may cause an allergic reaction in some people and appear as small itchy red bumps on the skin. These bites can appear in clusters or lines and are typically found on areas exposed during sleep, like arms, legs, neck, and shoulders.

Signs on Bedding: Look for their excrement which leaves brown to black stains on mattresses and linens, and bloodstains may be visible where bed bugs have been accidentally crushed.

Live Bugs: Check the mattress, bed frames, and other furniture seams for live bugs or their shed skin. Eggs and Nymphs: Bed bug eggs are tiny, white, and oval-shaped. Nymphs are smaller versions of adult bed bugs and are pale in colour.

Preventing and Managing Bed Bugs

To ensure a bed-bug-free school year, follow these steps:



Inspect items before bringing them into the home for signs of bed bugs, including backpacks, clothing, and used textbooks. Wash and dry bedding and clothing on high heat to eliminate potential bed bugs if there is a suspicion. Regular vacuuming of floors and upholstered furniture can also be beneficial.

If you suspect a bed bug infestation, it's essential to contact a professional pest management service. Abell provides comprehensive inspections and effective treatments to eradicate bed bugs and prevent future infestations.

For more information on bed bugs and how to protect your home and family from them, visit Abell Pest Control . Discover expert advice, prevention tips, and solutions tailored to keep bed bugs at bay.

