DP World receives SBTi certification for ambitious carbon reduction commitments

(MENAFN) DP World, a global leader in trade and logistics, has received the prestigious Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) certification in recognition of its robust efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. This certification underscores the company’s ambitious commitment to sustainability, particularly its goal to significantly cut greenhouse emissions. DP World has set a target to reduce its Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent by the year 2030, using 2022 as the baseline year. Additionally, the company has committed to reducing its Scope 2 emissions by 62.2 percent and its Scope 3 emissions by 28 percent within the same period. These targets reflect DP World’s strategic focus on sustainability and its determination to lead the logistics industry towards a more environmentally friendly future.



The Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) is a globally recognized authority in guiding the private sector towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, playing a crucial role in the global fight against climate change. The SBTi certification awarded to DP World is a significant endorsement of the company's sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future." This recognition not only highlights the substantial progress DP World has already made but also reinforces its ambitious plans for future emission reductions. DP World’s strategy is not only focused on internal emissions but also aims to enable its customers to meet their Scope 3 emission reduction goals. This comprehensive approach demonstrates the company’s leadership in advancing sustainable practices within the industry.



Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, expressed the company's dedication to shaping a sustainable future for the supply chain industry. He emphasized that DP World is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and that the SBTi certification is a testament to the strength and ambition of its plans. Bin Sulayem highlighted DP World's pivotal role in uniting the industry to work towards a more sustainable and efficient future. The company’s recent achievements, including a 13 percent reduction in emissions since 2022, serve as a solid foundation for its ongoing efforts to further reduce emissions by 42 percent and enhance its commitments to Scope 3 reductions. Piotr Konopka, Group Vice President of Decarbonisation and Energy Programmes at DP World, expressed the company’s excitement about receiving the SBTi certification and reiterated its commitment to advancing sustainability through initiatives like equipment electrification, renewable energy, and industry-wide collaborations such as the Zero Emission Ports Alliance (ZEPA).



