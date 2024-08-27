Azerbaihjan's State Committee Head Holds Series Of Meetings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 26, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures, held a series of meetings during the 35th International of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Azernews reports, citing Report.

During his meeting with Usama Al-Azhari, the of Religious Affairs and Endowments of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ramin Mammadov emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries and noted that the policies of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt have created a solid foundation for establishing cooperation at the highest level in all areas. He discussed the state-religion relations and multicultural environment in Azerbaijan and provided information about the large-scale measures carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in this field, including the protection of national and spiritual values and the assurance of religious freedom. He highlighted the significant contributions of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiatives to promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue. He also noted the necessity of expanding cooperation between religious educational institutions in Egypt and the Azerbaijan Theology Institute, which operates under the Committee.

Usama Al-Azhari, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stated that Azerbaijan's initiatives aimed at spiritual unity, coexistence, and achieving peace and understanding in the world are highly valued in the Islamic world. The Minister touched upon the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation, stating that there are good opportunities for strengthening connections between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

During a meeting with Ibrahim Najm, Secretary General of the World Fatwa House, the State Committee Chairman emphasized the successful continuation of cooperation between the two countries in the religious and spiritual fields, as well as in all other areas. It was noted that active partnership in international events has further strengthened this cooperation. The contributions of Azerbaijan to interfaith dialogue, Islamic solidarity, and the fight against Islamophobia were highlighted. The significance of hosting the summit of world religious leaders within the framework of COP29 in Azerbaijan and discussing the modern challenges of a globalized world with prominent religious figures was also emphasized.