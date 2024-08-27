Azerbaihjan's State Committee Head Holds Series Of Meetings
8/27/2024
Fatima Latifova
On August 26, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee
for Work with Religious Structures, held a series of meetings
during the 35th International conference of the Supreme Council for
Islamic Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt,
Azernews reports, citing Report.
During his meeting with Usama Al-Azhari, the Minister of
Religious Affairs and Endowments of the Arab Republic of Egypt,
Ramin Mammadov emphasized the friendly relations between the two
countries and noted that the policies of the Presidents of
Azerbaijan and Egypt have created a solid foundation for
establishing cooperation at the highest level in all areas. He
discussed the state-religion relations and multicultural
environment in Azerbaijan and provided information about the
large-scale measures carried out under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev in this field, including the protection of national
and spiritual values and the assurance of religious freedom. He
highlighted the significant contributions of First Vice President
Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's initiatives to
promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue. He also noted the
necessity of expanding cooperation between religious educational
institutions in Egypt and the Azerbaijan Theology Institute, which
operates under the Committee.
Usama Al-Azhari, the Minister of Religious Affairs and
Endowments of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stated that Azerbaijan's
initiatives aimed at spiritual unity, coexistence, and achieving
peace and understanding in the world are highly valued in the
Islamic world. The Minister touched upon the prospects for the
development of mutually beneficial cooperation, stating that there
are good opportunities for strengthening connections between the
relevant institutions of the two countries.
During a meeting with Ibrahim Najm, Secretary General of the
World Fatwa House, the State Committee Chairman emphasized the
successful continuation of cooperation between the two countries in
the religious and spiritual fields, as well as in all other areas.
It was noted that active partnership in international events has
further strengthened this cooperation. The contributions of
Azerbaijan to interfaith dialogue, Islamic solidarity, and the
fight against Islamophobia were highlighted. The significance of
hosting the summit of world religious leaders within the framework
of COP29 in Azerbaijan and discussing the modern challenges of a
globalized world with prominent religious figures was also
emphasized.
