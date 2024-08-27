Focus: Financial Markets Forecast 2.43% Growth In Brazil’S GDP For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As economies worldwide face challenges, Brazil's markets have revised their forecasts for the nation's key economic indicators for 2024.



These updates include predictions for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation, exchange rates, and the benchmark interest rate, according to the latest release from the Central of Brazil.



Brazil's is expected to expand by 2.43% in 2024. This optimistic revision comes from last week's estimate of 2.23% and last month's 2.19%.



This upward adjustment signals a continuation of recovery momentum; in 2023, the economy grew by 2.9%, surpassing earlier projections.



The GDP reached a significant R$ 10.9 trillion, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The projected growth rates for 2025 and 2026 are 1.86% and 2%, respectively.







The forecast for the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA ), Brazil's primary inflation indicator, is set at 4.25% for 2024. This marks a gradual increase from the earlier prediction of 4.1%.

Navigating Brazil's Economic Forecasts

Although this figure is slightly above the government's target of 3%, it remains within the acceptable 1.5 percentage point tolerance range. Inflation expectations for 2025 and 2026 stabilize at 3.93% and 3.6%, respectively.



Predictions indicate that the Brazilian real will exchange at R$ 5.32 to the US dollar by the end of 2024. This is a modest rise from earlier projections of R$ 5.31 and R$ 5.30.



Over the next few years, the currency should strengthen, reaching R$ 5.25 to the dollar by 2026.



Meanwhile, the benchmark interest rate, Selic, is anticipated to hold steady at 10.5% for 2024, decreasing slightly to 10% in 2025 and 9.5% in 2026.



These financial forecasts are pivotal for investors and policymakers, providing insights into Brazil's potential for economic resilience and growth. They reflect broader economic dynamics, including global trade tensions and domestic policy decisions.



These indicators are crucial for strategic planning and investment decisions, aiming to foster sustainable growth and maintain economic stability in the future.



Thus, they play a significant role in shaping Brazil's economic strategies and boosting investor confidence.

