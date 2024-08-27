Vale Announces Gustavo Pimenta As New Chief Executive

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, Vale, also known as VALE3 on the stock exchange, named Gustavo Pimenta as its new CEO. This decision concludes the extended period of uncertainty regarding the company's leadership succession.



The Board of Directors unanimously chose Pimenta, who has been serving as the Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.



Pimenta is set to replace Eduardo Bartolomeo, marking a significant leadership shift. The board selected him after a thorough selection process.



A top-tier global firm supported this process, which adhered to Vale's strict governance codes and legal requirements. Pimenta brings a diverse array of experiences from the financial, energy, and mining sectors.



Since 2021, he has held the role of Executive Vice President at Vale, overseeing finance and investor relations. Additionally, he managed the Supply Energy & Decarbonization divisions.







Before his time at Vale, Pimenta enjoyed a 12-year career at AES, where his roles included Global CFO and Vice President of Performance and Services. He also served as Vice President of Strategy and M&A at Citigroup in New York.



Pimenta earned his Economics degree from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and a master's in Finance and Economics from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.



This leadership update at Vale points to a strategic reshaping aimed at strengthening the company's market stance amid global industry complexities.



In short, it reflects Vale's dedication to maintaining high corporate governance standards and operational excellence.



With this leadership change, Vale is poised to enhance shareholder value and advance its operations sustainably and responsibly.

