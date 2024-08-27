Bangladesh Cricket Team Rally Behind Shakib Al Hasan Amid Murder Allegation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangladesh players have extended their support to legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who faces murder allegation linked to recent unrest that resulted in the ousting of former Prime Hasina. Shakib, a former lawmaker of Hasina's Awami League Party, was accused of murder by Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds killed during the civil unrest.



Shakib is currently in Pakistan, playing the two-match Test series against Men in Green. The Tigers secured a historic 10 wicket win in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It was Tigers' first-ever Test victory over Pakistan. Shakib played a key role in dismissing the home side for a paltry 146 runs in the second innings, taking 3 wickets for 44 runs.

Bangladesh needed just 30 runs for victory in the fourth innings and they achieved it with ease.



Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated the win to those who lost their lives in the protests. "He's been raising the name of Bangladesh in the world for 17 long years," Shanto wrote on Facebook. He further said, "Such a case against Shakib bhai is unexpected. In the new Bangladesh, we all want to see something new. I hope all the darkness will pass off the and new light will come."

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also showed his solidarity with the all-rounder on social media. " As a teammate and brother, I will be there during his tough times, and I do not support the false allegations made against his became I know he would never engage in humane actions," the 37-year-old stated.



The second and final Test of the series will also be played in Rawalpindi and it will start on Friday (August 30). The Tigers will be hoping to secure a historic series win against Pakistan and Shakib, 37, who has played 68 Test matches so far, will be key figure, both with the bat and ball.



