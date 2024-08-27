Kuwait 7Th Aid-Loaded Plane Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Tuesday the departure of the seventh aid-relief plane from Abdullah Mubarak Airbase, carrying onboard two ambulances heading to Sudan International Airport.





KRCS's Director of Disaster Management and Emergency Yousef Al-Miraj said to KUNA that this contribution is an extension of KRCS's humanitarian role, given the current situation in Sudan, which is facing humanitarian conditions that require support at all level.





This support aims to enhance the emergency and ambulance capabilities in Sudan, to remain able to provide emergency services to the Sudanese people, he added.





Al-Miraj said that the donation would help save many lives as well as cover part of the hospitals' needs for ambulances, expressing hope that the ambulance would provide immediate support to improve health conditions to the Sudanese people.





He noted that KRCS provided various aids, including medicines, food assistance, relief supplies, tents, and ambulances, reaffirming that Kuwait always stands by Sudan.





He express his deep gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and Kuwait Air Forces, commanding their role in aiding and rescuing those affected worldwide, guided by the leaderships of Kuwait. (end)





